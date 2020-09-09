South Africa: Two Illegal Firearms Seized and Suspects Arrested

press release

Mthatha Public Order Policing members followed up information about a man who was in possession of illegal firearms at Matyengqina, Bityi in the early hours at about 03:00.

These members pounced at the homestead of a 54-year-old man and he was arrested after he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with twelve (12) rounds of ammunition and a Shotgun.

In another incident, a 35-year-old suspect was arrested by Mthatha Public Order Policing members who followed a positive information of illegal possession of a firearm at Kwaam locality Mbalisweni A/A on Tuesday at about 11:30. The suspect was found in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol and twenty-two (22) rounds of ammunition.

Whilst these members were busy with the suspect another 31-year-old arrived and offered the members a bribe of R5000-00. He was also arrested for bribery.

All the suspects will appear before their respective courts soon facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and bribery.