South Africa: Two Illegal Firearms Seized and Suspects Arrested

8 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mthatha Public Order Policing members followed up information about a man who was in possession of illegal firearms at Matyengqina, Bityi in the early hours at about 03:00.

These members pounced at the homestead of a 54-year-old man and he was arrested after he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with twelve (12) rounds of ammunition and a Shotgun.

In another incident, a 35-year-old suspect was arrested by Mthatha Public Order Policing members who followed a positive information of illegal possession of a firearm at Kwaam locality Mbalisweni A/A on Tuesday at about 11:30. The suspect was found in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol and twenty-two (22) rounds of ammunition.

Whilst these members were busy with the suspect another 31-year-old arrived and offered the members a bribe of R5000-00. He was also arrested for bribery.

All the suspects will appear before their respective courts soon facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and bribery.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.