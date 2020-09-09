South Africa: Zeerust Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Positive Case

press release

All communities being serviced by the Zeerust police station are advised that this police station is currently closed due to one of its member having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre (CSC) will now be operating from a mobile CSC placed in front of the station, as a contingency.

The old police station telephone number is not working, but the station can be reached at these numbers: 0609879878 / 0609879880.

The station is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) management apologises for any inconvenience caused.