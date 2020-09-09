South Africa: Zeerust Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Positive Case

9 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities being serviced by the Zeerust police station are advised that this police station is currently closed due to one of its member having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre (CSC) will now be operating from a mobile CSC placed in front of the station, as a contingency.

The old police station telephone number is not working, but the station can be reached at these numbers: 0609879878 / 0609879880.

The station is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) management apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.