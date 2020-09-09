South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Firearm

press release

Police in Mount Fletcher are determined to curb proliferation of illegal firearms and this resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect at his homestead at Lithuteng, Mount Fletcher.

It is alleged that on Sunday 06 September 2020 at about 19:00, information was received from a source about a male person in possession of an illegal firearm.

The information was then immediately operationalized and the identified homestead of the suspect was thoroughly searched and the firearm was recovered.

The suspect was arrested and appeared briefly at Mount Flecther Magistrates Court on a charge of possession of an unlawful firearm.

The firearm will be send for ballistic testing to ascertain if it has not used in the commissioning of crime.