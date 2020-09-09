South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Decline of Dam Levels in KwaZulu-Natal

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed concern over the continued decline of dam levels even after the sporadic rains in some of parts of the province in the past week.

The Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said this week's status of dam levels report has shown yet another decline of water levels from 56,3% last week to 56,0% in the current week.

"Although this is a marginal decline, this continued trend is deeply concerning mainly because the spring season is in full swing. Temperatures will begin to soar and given the continued effects of Climate Change, we can are expecting that things will get worse before they get better," Ratau said.

He added that when compared to a similar period last year, the province's dam storage capacity was also below average at 57,8%.

One of province's largest dams, the Albert Falls Dam has continued to decline from last week's 35,1% to 34,5% this week. Also on a decline is the Hazelmere Dam which is this week at 44,5% from last week's 45,6%.

The Spring Grove Dam located on the Mooi River is at 49,9% in the current week from 51,4% in the previous week. Meanwhile, the Zaaihoek Dam is unchanged at 59,8% in two consecutive weeks.

The Pongolapoort Dam is also shrinking from 41,3% to 41,1%. When compared to a similar period last year, it stood at 43,4%.

The Goedertrouw and Klipfontein Dams are at 52,2% and 58,5% respectively. This time last year, the recorded 52,4% and 61,0%.

"However, there are some dams in the province which have recorded considerably good levels," Ratau said.

Those dams include the Inanda Dam at 80,2% from last week's 81,0%. The Midmaar Dam is at 93,9% from 94,2%.

The Driel Barrage has maintained 98,1% while the Wagendrift Dam is at 92,3% from 93,5% last week.

Ratau said the Umgeni Water Supply System with five dams supplying water to eThekwini Metro, Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas is at 64,9% this week, from last week's 65,6%.

"We acknowledge that many parts of the province are still without water. We are working very closely with local government and Water Boards to speedily implement long-term measures to address water scarcity issues," he said.

This follows calls by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu recently to Chairpersons of all Water Boards across the country to commit themselves against any corrupt activity.

Minister Sisulu implored the Boards to use every cent they have to ensure that the local government, i.e. Water Service Authorities, are provided with bulk water necessary for them to distribute to the people of South Africa, saying corruption has robbed people of their dignity