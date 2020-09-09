South Africa: Motherwell Police Search for Murder Suspects

press release

The South African Police Service in Motherwell have launched a search for four armed male suspects who allegedly attempted to rob a business at about 18:50 on 07 September 2020, in Motherwell Nu30. During the botched robbery, a 33-year-old male was fatally wounded.

It is alleged that the four males entered the shop, of which one went to the counter and produced a firearm and demanded cash from the shop owner. The owner and his brother ran in different directions to protect themselves. One of the suspects allegedly fired a shot in the direction of the running males. The suspects then ran out of the shop, without taking anything. They got into a white Mazda and sped off.

One person sustained a gunshot wound in his chest and succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The name of the victim will be released after formal identification is completed.

SAPS Motherwell detectives are investigating a case of murder and are following up on all possible leads. No arrests were made as yet and anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects are requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Marrilyn Jungli on 0738793560 or their nearest police station. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.