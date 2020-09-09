Malawi: Analyst Cautions Chakwera Against Reference to 'Hi-5' Mantra - 'This Is Tonse Govt Not MCP'

Political analyst Vincent Kondowe has cautioned President Lazarus Chakwera against continued reference to his 'Super Hi 5' political mantra as the driving force of his administration, reminding him he is leading a Tonse Alliance government of nine parties that won June 23 presidential elections.

Kondowe said the touting of 'Chakwera Super Hi-5' could fuel scepticism and mistrust within the Tonse alliance government.

In his interviews with international media, Chakwera has been pointing out that his administration transformation agenda is powered by his 'Super Hi 5'.

This has also been echoed by State House director of communication Pastor Sean Kampondeni and MCP officials.

And Kondowe observed that in his first State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered in Parliament on Friday, the President consistently referred to the Super Hi-Five as the driver for development, when the Tonse Alliance has a common manifesto on which agenda Chakwera was elected.

In his Hi-5, Chakwera is committing prospering together, ending corruption, upholding the rule of law, servant leadership and uniting Malawi.

Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa has also said that Malawians are left to wonder whether this is a Tonse Alliance government or just an MCP government.

He reminded Chakwera that he won because of Tonse Alliance banner as Malawians businesses were lured to enjoy a duty-free week; free electricity and water connection; youths want to be among the one million people to be employed in the first 12 months of this government.

The opposition leader said Chakwera in Sona chose to "hide behind less definable Hi-5 agenda, such as prospering together and subtly throwing the responsibility of ending poverty in this country back to Malawians."

He said: "We are, therefore, left to wonder whether this is a Tonse Alliance government or just an MCP government. You can see, therefore, that there is no time for Mr. President to put two feet on the table, two hands at the back of his head and to just roll with the season because the honeymoon is already over."

Nankhumwa also observed that Malawi has not yet reached a point of equal opportunities, Malawi is of a selected a few, saying even some Tonse members have already started raising the red flag that Tonse is slowly degenerating into "Ndekha Alliance."