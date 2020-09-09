Ethiopia: Councils Call for Embracing Peace

ADDIS ABABA -- Oromia States Aba Geda Council Head wished Ethiopians a happy, peaceful, prosperous and stable New Year as the nation is preparing to warmly welcome it with a galaxy of events.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald former Oromia State's Aba Geda Council Head, Beyene Senbeto passed his best wishes to all Ethiopians to have a peaceful and happy New Year.

Honorable Doctor Beyene, who is also Ethiopian Elders' Association President, stated that peace is the beauty of life to which everyone should pay attention and safeguard from any kind of futile attempt. According to him, peace building activities need to come from the hearts and minds of everyone and should be practiced at all levels to well address the all potential conflicts with a view to laying the foundation for sustainable peace and development in the country.

The Oromo people have the most democratic Geda System that appreciates all virtues and lets living creatures enjoy life in abundance. Since these values have no boundary, they should be well respected and practiced accordingly by all Ethiopians residing at home and abroad.

Since Geda System identifies and amplifies humanity and peace to all, every actor in this country should partake in activities that promote a constructive and peace building schemes.

Elders should pass the invaluable societal values to the youth and the latter must learn from these values well and get ready to make history and build the nation.

The Oromo people have paid all sacrifice to hand over the Geda system to the next generation to successfully safeguarded the nation refraining from any kind of political and religious affiliations and buttressing the pride and the remarkable legacy through sharing the true values.

According to him, it is high time to focus on respecting the legacy of founding fathers and herald the Geda system values among all communities and resolve differences through dialogue.

"The current posterity should learn from the spectacular deeds of the high moral values of the forefathers who made splendor deed with regard to safeguarding humanity and fighting for sovereignty it," he opined.

He further noted that since GERD is a flagship project that united all Ethiopians, the youths should sustain such an impressive step via joining hands regardless of any political, gender, sex, and other disparities.

He also called on political parties to have gut to resolve differences though roundtable productive discussions and willing to respect one another.

"As the nation is striving to address all sorts of public problems hand-in-hand with fighting COVID-19, all Ethiopians should keep on safeguarding the values of peace, serenity and harmony all over the nation," he underscored. Aba Geda council wishes the nation and its people a happy, peaceful prosperous Ethiopian New Year.

September 9, 2020