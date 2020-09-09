Ethiopia: Ambassadors Applaud Sheger Beautifying, Entoto Projects

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Ambassadors to different nations across the globe said Sheger and Entoto projects will play significant role in building Ethiopia's image and boosting tourist inflow from abroad to Ethiopia apart from their inspiration for additional national projects.

Visiting Sheger and Entoto Parks upon completion of a two week annual ambassadors and diplomats' summit, Ambassadors yesterday remarked that it is easy and possible to make a real difference in all aspects if citizens are committed and diligent enough to work hard and discharge respective responsibilities.

Ethiopian Permanent Representative to The United Nations in New York, Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie told The Ethiopian Herald that the projects are unbelievable and they are really beyond one's imagination.

Ambassador Taye added that these projects, which are products of dedicated management of course, can be best green lights to make real change in image building, tourist attraction and successful project completion experiences. Compared with what was done before the reform, especially with regard to the project completion aspect, he said, without any exaggeration the county has revealed its capacity to do every project as properly as possible.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Brazil, Ambassador Yalew Abate on his part said that "Everything what I saw is impressive and amazing. The projects have portrayed the real face of Ethiopian and its capacity to be prosperous within the shortest time possible if administered with sense of belongingness and merit based management. And they are playing a pivotal role in promoting Ethiopia."

According to him, the projects are significantly useful in helping Ethiopia to promote itself to the external world and to attract more tourists.

Ambassador Tizita Mulugeta, Ethiopian Ambassador to India on her part said that the projects are indicators that Ethiopia is at the doorstep of bringing about prosperity. She said, "We have well understood the reality on the ground now and the propaganda being widely disseminated against Ethiopia through social media campaigns is a falsehood fabrication and reflection of sense of jealousy."

She also said that the projects are also important to promote Ethiopian tourism and build country's image to the international community.

Briefing Ambassadors, Sheger Beautifying Project Coordinator, Dr. Fiseha Assefa said that the first phase of Sheger project is almost at its final phase and the second phase of Shger Riverside Beautifying project is also commenced.

According to him, all the Unity, Sheger and Entoto projects are constructed using foreign aid and other supports secured following Prime Minister Dr. Abiy's initiative, with no any government budget, indeed.

Sheger Riverside Beautifying project, the project due to be inaugurated tomorrow is part of the 58 kilometers long Entot-Akaki Riverside Beautification project which was started eight months ago and comprises cultural centers, art gallery, children garden, sport garden, wedding ceremony hosting space and places of Science and technology, it was learnt.

September 9, 2020