Ethiopia: CBC, Solget Travel Agree to Launch Electronic Flight Ticketing

9 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) and Solget Travel Agent have signed an agreement to jointly start Electronic Airline Ticket.

The new system to be launched by CBE and Solget Travel enables passengers of Ethiopian Airlines and other flight operators to reserve flights using a mobile application named "GUZO' and CBE Birr software.

The Digital Banking Division Vice President at CBE, Yohannes Million said passengers who have not access to the GUZO mobile application can use the 7473 Call Center to get the service.

In addition to the Ethiopian Airlines, Solget Travel is jointly working with airlines that have regular flights to Ethiopia including Emirates, Lufthansa, Qatar, Turkish, Kenya, Dubai, Gulf, Egypt and Saudi Airlines.

