Malawi: Whether Some Like It or Not, MPs Housing Project Will Proceed - Kazako

9 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Gospel Kazako says the nine-party Tonse Alliance administration led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will proceed with its plans to construct houses for members of parliament in all 193 constituencies whether some people like it or not.

The plans were announced by President Lazarus Chakwera in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) address last Friday.

However, opposition in parliament and some commentators have spoken against the move, saying prioritize construction of houses for teachers, health workers and security agents rather than moving to construct MPs houses.

Social and political commentator Stanley Onjezani Kenani has observed: "Building houses for MPs is not a priority right now, and there is no other way to put it. We have many priorities as a country, far more critical than houses for MPs."

Kenani pointed out that the mess in the country's education and health system alone would take years to resolve.

"Then there is the transport infrastructure that waits funding - anybody who has read the National Transport Master Plan will know this. Ports on Lake Malawi long decayed. Railways are as good as dead - save for the track by Vale. With tobacco on its deathbed the rural economy is dead and we urgently need a solution to help our farmers.

"Amidst all that, our President thinks that what us more pressing is the need for MPs to have their own houses or offices or whatever you call them. Right in his very first ever budget!" wrote Kenani.

But Kazako, who is government spokesperson, said the housing project for MPs will help government save on expenditure in the long run.

"This will save money, billions of billions of kwacha are spend on allowances for MPs accommodation," said Kazako.

He said the project will proceed.

However, Kenani pointed out that the biggest mistake the country will make is to think that whatever the President does or say is right and sacrosanct.

Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP for Ntchisi South Ulemu Chilapondwa has condemned those that are objecting the MPs housing project calling them hypocrites.

Chilapondwa said those objecting the housing project, particularly MPs, should stop getting the accommodation allowances if they are serious about prioritizing the welfare of people in constituencies.

He said the country needs the houses as they are permanent structures and will serve MPs for a long period of time and in turn help government save on accommodation allowances for MPs.

Rumphi West Independent MP Yona Mkandawire says government is spending about K2.3 billion a year in accommodation for MPs hence the need for construction of houses for the MPs.

The new administration was ushered in following its triumph in the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.