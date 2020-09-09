Ethiopia: Solidarity Not Solitary Matters the Most

opinion

Ethiopia has been home to various citizens with their respective identities comprising languages, cultures, living styles, cooperation, conflict resolution mechanisms and peaceful coexistence. The whole world has also witnessed the fact that Ethiopians have been harmoniously living since time immemorial as they have accustomed to lend hands to one another especially during dark days.

The notion declared at metropolitan level commemorating Pagumen 2 [the 13th month in the Ethiopian calendar] as a date of 'Solidarity/Togetherness' helped us observe innumerable charitable moves.

This sacred norm and culture has been transcended even generation after generation and reached at this level passing through a multitude of ups and downs. The entrenched culture all Ethiopians have developed and passed down to generation from fathers and forefathers has been unremitting despite the conspiracy orchestrated by those who stand against this harmony, unity and peace-loving nod reflected by all walks of life.

Since the synchronization of citizens of the nation from corner to corner was laid on unwavering basis, it has been consolidated year after year in spite of a number of attempts to pull apart and get their strong unity fragile via disseminating misinformation, marching against fraternity and amicable genre.

Undeniably, Ethiopia is equivalent to a wide acre of land bedecked with a mosaic of different colors of flowers. Imagine how mesmerizing and powerful to get others envied to become like them! The state of becoming one, developing fraternity and supporting one another which is being witnessed right this time is a clear testimony of the time-tested cooperation, lighthearted and unstinting interchange among the society.

Workers of certain sector offices, party members in collaboration with philanthropic institutions are providing the elderly and destitute ones with a range of support in cash and in kind to help them pass the new year festivity and get them feel they do have fellow compatriots to support whenever they are in need. This portrays the clear commitment of all Ethiopians to superbly pass the dreadful and dearth of time and transfer all the optimistic carriage to the next year with happiness.

Here, consolidating state of solidarity and self-sacrificing, while annihilating sense of self-seeking and coldhearted should be the call of the era if we are determined to bring about real difference and push our country to the summit of success from an infant unity trek due to the futile attempt orchestrated for over the last twenty seven years.

The role religious leaders, ambassadors of the country to a number of nations across the globe, government officials have played so far should come at the forefront to get the revived solidarity fruitful. The general society then shall follow their footsteps and transmit the outstanding and priceless social values to the next generation.

In sum, all the promising aspects in the country with regard to economic, social, cultural, cooperation and even political steps should be accompanied by firm commitment, unity, responsible gesture, sense of belongingness and solidarity.

Hand-in-hand with nurturing the golden values of cooperation and harmony, the shackles and bad seeds sown for years have to be rooted out for good to help the nation get prospered and confidently climb growth cliff. Wishing one another a happy, prosperous, peaceful and forgiveness New Year is a twelve-monthly slogan of especially Ethiopians as their country is bestowed with its own calendar and alphabet.

Happy, peaceful and prosperous New Year!!!

September 9, 2020