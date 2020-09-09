Zimbabwe: Tanya Muzinda Shortlisted for Time Magazine Award

9 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Motorcross champion Tanyaradzwa Muzinda has been nominated for United States of America's Time Magazine Nickelodeon Kid Of The Year 2020 award.

The 2015 Junior Sportswoman Of The Year broke the news on Twitter expressing her gratitude for the nomination that will likely put Zimbabwe on the global map.

"I am honoured to have made shortlist for Nickelodeon Kid Of The Year 2020 with Time Magazine, even if l don't win this Award being alongside these incredible kids gives me hope for a better future. Celebrating kids around the world who are inspiring in their communities," she wrote.

Kid of the Year honour is a multi-platform initiative recognizing extraordinary young leaders aged 8-16 who are making a positive impact in their communities.

Each of the finalists will receive funds to further their respective causes and have the opportunity to serve as a Kid Reporter for TIME for Kids with exclusive access to a Nickelodeon event.

The award is sponsored by Nickelodeon in collaboration with Time, a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 90 million around the world.

