Namibia: Fishcor Supports Judgement Against Partner Company

The National Fishing Corporation of Namibia's board of directors says it accepts the decision made by deputy judge president Hosea Angula when he dismissed an application by a Fishcor partner company, Seaflower Pelagic Processing, in the High Court on 27 August.

In his judgement, Angula dismissed an attempt by Seaflower Pelagic, which has a fish processing plant at Walvis Bay, to stop the minister of fisheries and marine resources from selling fishing quotas through a public auction two weeks ago.

Mihe Gaomab, chairperson of the board of directors of the state-owned Fishcor, which owns 40% of the shares in Seaflower Pelagic, said in a statement released on Tuesday that the company acknowledged the judgement and was in full support of it.

"We wish to state that while the judgement provides Fishcor with room to best serve its rightful purpose as mandated under its act, it also paints a concerning picture of the so-called cooperation and designation agreements that were signed in 2016, as well as the quota usage agreements between Fishcor and [Seaflower Pelagic]," Gaomab said.

Seaflower Pelagic relied on the agreements for claims it made in its urgent application for an interdict to stop the minister from auctioning a quota of 24 333 tonnes of horse mackerel forming part of the remainder of the country's total allowable catch for horse mackerel in 2020, he said.

"Inferring from the judgement delivered, the message is clear that these agreements are symbiotic of a corrupt relationship and give rise to a cosy and parasitic relationship which, in our view, is consistent with our resolve not to proceed with the associative entity on the prevailing incestuous kind of arrangement," Gaomab said.

He said Fishcor was distancing itself from the "so-called agreements" and pursuing legal options to terminate them.

The agreements were against public policy interests and took away the discretionary power of the fisheries ministry to allocate quotas in terms of the provisions of the Marine Resources Act, Gaomab said.

"We are further concerned that these agreements have ceded and transferred Fishcor's rights, obligations and title deeds to [Seaflower Pelagic] through third party agreements," he said.

Gaomab also said Fishcor was disputing that 600 workers of Seaflower Pelagic were retrenched, because all of the workers employed by the company were not on a permanent basis. He said according to previous press releases from Seaflower Pelagic some of the company's workers were already laid off and some had been downgraded as temporary workers.

"We put it on record that as designated right holders, we have secured quotas for Seaflower Pelagic to safeguard employment at the facility only to be met with a threatening attitude by [African Selection Trust] shareholders to use the bait of firing workers to get more quotas without even justifying what happened to the total 25 666 metric tonnes of quotas granted to [Seaflower Pelagic] for the whole 2020," he said.

Angula dismissed Seaflower Pelagic's application with costs.