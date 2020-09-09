Ethiopia National Security Council Discusses Current Security Issues

The office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement that the National Security Council has discussed the current security issues in Ethiopia and set forth future directions.

PM Abiy's office said the Security Council, which is led by PM Abiy himself and constitutes senior members of the army, federal police and intelligence, among others, has discussed in detail current national security threats as well as previous efforts in thwarting security threats in the country and on those that have caused damages to the country. Without further details, the statement says the Council has also discussed ways in which these concerns are addressed in a coordinated manner.

The statement further said that the Council has given its assurances and commitments to safeguard the country's sovereignty, peace and security of the people and upholding the rule of law. To ensure this, members of the national defense forces, intelligence and law enforcement agencies would strengthen their efforts and sacrifices, PM Abiy's office said. AS