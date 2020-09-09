Namibia: Shapange Leaves Audit to Head Hangala Capital

9 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

PWC Namibia's financial services-immersed auditor Tropy Shapange will be the new managing director of Hangala Capital, effective beginning of October this year.

Shapange's appointment follows the resignation of Evangelina Nailenge, who was appointed sometime late last year, just to leave in May this year and now heads Momentum Namibia's asset management, wealth and CIS business.

A chartered accountant by profession, Shapange worked in audit since 2006 and has accumulated experience on audit and advisory services. In 2018, PwC appointed him as an audit partner.

Shapange also holds a master's in business administration from Heriot-Watt University, Scotland.

He will now head the Hangala Group's subsidiary that runs investments. The N$500-million investment by the Government Institutions Pension Fund, among others, will also be under his management.

The Hangala Group's chairman Leake Hangala said he is looking forward to working with him and growing the business.

Email: [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.