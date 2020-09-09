Namibia: Shapange Leaves Audit to Head Hangala Capital

PWC Namibia's financial services-immersed auditor Tropy Shapange will be the new managing director of Hangala Capital, effective beginning of October this year.

Shapange's appointment follows the resignation of Evangelina Nailenge, who was appointed sometime late last year, just to leave in May this year and now heads Momentum Namibia's asset management, wealth and CIS business.

A chartered accountant by profession, Shapange worked in audit since 2006 and has accumulated experience on audit and advisory services. In 2018, PwC appointed him as an audit partner.

Shapange also holds a master's in business administration from Heriot-Watt University, Scotland.

He will now head the Hangala Group's subsidiary that runs investments. The N$500-million investment by the Government Institutions Pension Fund, among others, will also be under his management.

The Hangala Group's chairman Leake Hangala said he is looking forward to working with him and growing the business.

