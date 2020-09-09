Namibia: No New Bookings Since Travel Restrictions Relaxed

The tourism industry has not seen any new hospitality and activity bookings since the country announced and implemented its international tourism revival initiative aimed at resurrecting the sector.

This was said by minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta yesterday during a briefing on the amendments to some of the initiative implementation protocols in Windhoek.

"The industry has not seen any new bookings and in fact has had net cancellations which have resulted in N$115,7 million being withdrawn from the country.

"This had a direct negative cash flow impact on businesses, which resulted in further salary cuts and/or retrenchments," Shifeta said.

He said the amendments were necessary because Namibia's restrictions did not give it a competitive edge against other countries whose borders are also opening up.

"The tourism sector is highly competitive and Namibia is competing with countries from all over the world to attract tourists. The fact that other countries in the region have opened up borders with fewer restrictions has put Namibia at a disadvantage.

"However, there are still bookings in the system, as tourists hope for more appealing protocols and arrangements to be put in place," Shifeta said.

Namibia opened its borders to international travellers last week, marked by the opening of Hosea Kutako International Airport on 1 September as the only point of entry for tourists at the moment.

The revival initiative has protocols aimed at monitoring and containing any risk posed by travellers from abroad.

Among the requirements for tourists to enter Namibia are a negative Covid-19 test result from their country of origin, screening upon arrival and another round of testing once they are in Namibia.

Despite the lack of new bookings, Shifeta said the country has already received more than 100 applications from interested tourists. These are currently being processed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The amendment announced yesterday allows tourists to proceed from their first place of accommodation in the country before completing a seven-day seclusion period there.

Previously, the protocols stipulated that tourists would have to stay at their first accommodation facility for a seven-day period of seclusion, during which they would be swabbed and tested before travelling to their next destination.

According to the amendments, tourists who intend to stay at their first pre-booked facility for less than five days will now be allowed to proceed to their next destination before the seven days are over, but must be available for a coronavirus test on the fifth day.

Tourists are also required to be reachable on the seventh day of their stay to receive their test results.