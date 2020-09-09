Tunisia: Cité El Khadhra Polyclinic - 15 Employees With Suspected Covid-19 to Be Tested

9 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Staff working at Citė El Khadhra CNSS polyclinic will be tested on Wednesday for COVID-19, Director Mourad Bellakhel told TAP.

Ten to fifteen employees had contact with a female doctor at the facility who tested positive for COVID-19.

Bellakhel added that a list of 40 workers with suspected coronavirus was sent to the Tunis Health Directorate. The doctor self-isolated while the healthcare facility, which was disinfected, continues to run as usual.

Fourteen general practitioners, seven specialists and nearly 120 paramedics work at the polyclinic which receives 800 to 1,000 patients on a daily basis.

