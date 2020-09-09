Namibia: Pupil Sells Plants for Mother's Funeral

A GRADE 11 pupil from Mariental High School has taken to the streets of the town selling plants in an attempt to pay his mother his last respects.

Jerry de Wee's mother, Christine, passed away on 27 August after a long illness, and his family has since been trying to collect enough money for a proper burial.

De Wee (20), the third of seven children, started making plans soon after the family's loss.

The children's father does not live with them, and none of the family members are employed.

"Family members and friends really tried hard to come up with money, but it is going very slowly. So I decided to go out and sell plants. I sell my plants for between N$5 and N$50 each. I want to give my mother a decent burial as she tried to take care of us on her own.

"My grandmother and siblings will not be able to come up with the money, and there is no other income," De Wee says.

A retired teacher at the town, Jansie van Zyl, who owns a nursery, donated De Wee some succulents to sell.

De Wee said he met Van Zyl a few years ago through a friend.

"Mr Van Zyl has a kind heart and looks after young people who have challenges, and motivates them in life. I once stayed at his house when it was not going well at home," he says.

So far, De Wee has gathered around N$6 000, but needs about N$5 000 more to cover the costs of the funeral, which has been booked for Saturday.

Brenda Rooi, a community member, has also contributed financially.

"My heart was very heavy when the boy called. I asked about funeral arrangements, and there was not much, so I took the responsibility of helping with some of the funeral costs. He is a really good boy and all the kids are very respectful. He is one of our church choir members," Rooi says.

Other community members are also pulling together to help the children pay tribute to their mom.

The town's residents are applauding De Wee for taking good care of his mother on her sickbed.

The young man says he dreams of becoming a medical doctor or venture into business management, while he would also love to be a music conductor, as he loves music.