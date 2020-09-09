Morocco: Economic Return - 2021 Finance Bill, Pathway for a More Resilient, Competitive Economy (Cgem)

9 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Casablanca — The 2021 Finance Bill should lay the foundations for a more resilient and competitive economy while restoring confidence of business leaders, president of the Moroccan employers' body (CGEM), Chakib Alj, said Wednesday in Casablanca.

Safeguarding production and improving the competitiveness of Moroccan companies is one of the four fundamental axes which must structure this project, he said at a virtual press briefing on the occasion of the 2020-2021 economic return.

Alj also pinpointed the need to encourage national preference by giving substance to technical and commercial approaches, to reduce or even eliminate any taxes which relate to the value created by the company and integrate the social dimension into the 2021 Finance Bill.

For his part, CGEM General VP, Mehdi Tazi, stressed that economic activity must cope with Covid-19 and that economy has "no other choice but to revive."

He also recommended that borders should be opened, sectoral responses should be accelerated and support measures should be implemented in favor of all the suffering sectors.

