Morocco: HM the King Congratulates President of Tajikistan On His Country's Independence Day

9 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Tajikistan, H.E. Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

The Sovereign expresses, in the message, his warmest congratulations to President Rahmon, wishing the people of Tajikistan further progress and prosperity.

"I am deeply satisfied with the fraternal relations based on solidarity between our two nations," HM the King says.

"I look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our ties and make sure our bilateral cooperation fulfils our peoples' aspirations," the Sovereign points out.

