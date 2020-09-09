Namibia: Otjozondjupa Youths Urged to Register

9 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

URBANS Karumendu, regional coordinator of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in the Otjozondjupa region, calls on young people to register for the upcoming regional and local authority elections.

"I call on them to use the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights," Karumendu says.

He says some young people will stand as candidates and will need the support of their fellow youths.

He encourages all Namibians to register.

Some 739 people have registered on Monday in the region's seven constituencies.

The Otjiwarongo constituency registered the highest number of people with 139, followed by the Grootfontein constituency with 134, while the Okakarara and Okahandja constituencies registered 130 people each.

The Otavi constituency registered 84 people, Tsumkwe 76 and Omatako 56.

Karumendu says young people are showing an interest in the upcoming elections as they do indeed register throughout the region.

He says Covid-19 should not discourage people to register as regulations are adhered to at registration points.

The Otjozondjupa region has more than 220 registration officials and 36 voter registration kits.

