Ethiopia: 'A True Artist Is Not One Who Is Inspired, but One Who Inspires Other'

Most people tend to identify her touch by simply observing the compositions and the style of the paintings. Elegant ladies with stretched necks and fingers, decorated attires and stylish coiffures in consort with artistically designed and colorfully patterned backgrounds are the unique defining features of the artist.

As her admirers utter, Martha Mengistu's artworks, the fascinating colors and the spectacular patterns of her paintings have the power to seize the eyes and minds of the viewers' apart from the deeper meanings and the representation the pictures hold behind.

Like other painters, for Martha, every color composition has meaning. They are her silent voice within the visible paintings. Her unique color composition is her languages to communicate with art lovers.

All of her artworks revolve in the real life of women and they portray their day-to-day activities. The burden women bear, their happiness and depression, their aspirations and expectations, the way they dress as well as their internal beauties and self-confidence are revealed well in Martha's brushes and canvases.

"My paintings are the means in which I communicate my internal feelings and outlooks with the external world. I share my experiences and convey my aspiration with viewers through my artworks," she said.

The beauty of those elegant ladies together with Martha's deep philosophy on the life of women puts art lovers to find themselves within her paintings. All her works have a power to catch the eyes and attention of the lookers and they speak silently about themselves. They are not simply painted to show the external beauty of women. They have meaning beyond that. Fertility, decisiveness, hope, power and optimism are part of her every work.

Women are the source of every life. They look invisible, but there is no single arena where their involvement is not added. Martha's pictures have reflected this truth.

Martha believes that, there is a great power within visual art to express all forms of life. It has potential to show the society who truly women are. Visual art is a good media to show both the modern and traditional societies who women really are.

As the sun is the center of the solar system, women are also the center of every life. Likewise, women are the center of every life. Their role seems imperceptible but they are sources to life. Without them life is unthinkable.

They are mothers, sisters and wives. Above all they are the pillars of every house and every family.

The different colors Martha used are a good indication to this. Those elegant ladies with stretched necks and fingers are not simply beautiful creatures. They are sources of every life.

According to her, as art has the power to express what the artist intends to illustrate, the feeling it stimulates in the viewers is sturdy and deep. The message it transmits can impact people profoundly. Thus, she communicates her ideas, feelings and emotions through her vibrant colors, brushes, and canvases.

"The aim of art, be it music or any similar literary works is not limited on just to entice the eyes and minds of audiences. Rather, it goes beyond and conveys a wide range of ideas, views, messages and experiences which in turn engage individuals to see the world in different way," she remarked.

While talking why women are always the center of her works, Martha said that art is one of the media that enables the artists to appeal human emotions and communicate with addressees. And art is a product of the human experience. Normally, women have more expressive qualities to symbolize life at a wider extent and communicate diverse ideas in contrast to their male counterparts. Furthermore, their internal and external beauties, the profound outlook they have for life, the way they see things coupled with many other abilities and talents induce me highly. "Owing to this, women are the most suitable subjects for me to depict my themes and; fit best to convey my messages."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Martha is a full time studio artist. As she stated, her works have been displayed in various solo and group art exhibitions staged at different times and places. The Alliance Ethio-Française where she displayed her works more than one occasion, The Addis Ababa Museum, The Economic Commission of Africa, (ECA), The Russian Center for Science and Culture and the group exhibition organized by St. Gorge Golla Art Gallery more recently and held inside Golla Park are few to mention.

By doing so, the artist has enabled to contribute her share to the art and place her oeuvre in the history of art.

September 9, 2020