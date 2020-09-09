Ethiopia: Haile Inaugurates Half a Bln. Birr Resort in Adama City

9 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Haile Hotels and Resorts inaugurated its 7th resort built in the city of Adama, Oromia State.

The inauguration of the resort with luxurious dining and meeting halls, 106 rooms, sport fields and swimming pools, was attended by Haile Gebrselassie and other invited guests.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Haile said the resort was built with 500 million Birr and created employment opportunities for about 300 people.

He said the resort provides facilities that meet four and five star hotel services. The construction of the resort took two years for completion.

Haile Hotels and Resorts will finalize the construction of three additional hotels in the coming Ethiopian New Year which starts in September.

September 9, 2020

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.