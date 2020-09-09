Ethiopia: Haile Inaugurates Half a Bln. Birr Resort in Adama City

ADDIS ABABA - Haile Hotels and Resorts inaugurated its 7th resort built in the city of Adama, Oromia State.

The inauguration of the resort with luxurious dining and meeting halls, 106 rooms, sport fields and swimming pools, was attended by Haile Gebrselassie and other invited guests.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Haile said the resort was built with 500 million Birr and created employment opportunities for about 300 people.

He said the resort provides facilities that meet four and five star hotel services. The construction of the resort took two years for completion.

Haile Hotels and Resorts will finalize the construction of three additional hotels in the coming Ethiopian New Year which starts in September.

