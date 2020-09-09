Ethiopia: Bureau Launches Operations to Revive Tourism Sector

9 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA- Affar State Culture and Tourism Bureau announced that it has been working to revive tourism sector through building new tourism destinations and well enriching the existing destinations.

Bureau Deputy Head, Ahmed Abdulkedir, told The Ethiopian Herald that as the state is the origin of human beings and blessed with admirable geographically attractive destinations, the bureau has been arduously working towards effectively tapping these resources in the state destinations.

He also underscored that though the state is home to the most beautiful tourist destination places in the world, the state as well as the the country couldn't obtain the required income from the destinations before five years.

However, recently the country has been obtaining moderate income from the sector, especially over the past Ethiopian fiscal year, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, numerous local and foreign tourists traveled to the state citing that over 20, 000 of the former.

He stated that bureau has been working to make destinations more conducive for tourists mentioning the steps taken to develop Afdhera Lake and Ertale as part of the implementation of national tourism recovery plan.

As to him, anchor investment enterprises have finalized preparations and launched the construction of hotels, motels and other buildings in the two areas.

He also stressed that in the upcoming fiscal year, the bureau will launch the construction of Lucy Museum and to conduct different international researches.

September 9, 2020

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.