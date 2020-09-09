Ethiopia: Bureau Launches Operations to Revive Tourism Sector

ADDIS ABABA- Affar State Culture and Tourism Bureau announced that it has been working to revive tourism sector through building new tourism destinations and well enriching the existing destinations.

Bureau Deputy Head, Ahmed Abdulkedir, told The Ethiopian Herald that as the state is the origin of human beings and blessed with admirable geographically attractive destinations, the bureau has been arduously working towards effectively tapping these resources in the state destinations.

He also underscored that though the state is home to the most beautiful tourist destination places in the world, the state as well as the the country couldn't obtain the required income from the destinations before five years.

However, recently the country has been obtaining moderate income from the sector, especially over the past Ethiopian fiscal year, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, numerous local and foreign tourists traveled to the state citing that over 20, 000 of the former.

He stated that bureau has been working to make destinations more conducive for tourists mentioning the steps taken to develop Afdhera Lake and Ertale as part of the implementation of national tourism recovery plan.

As to him, anchor investment enterprises have finalized preparations and launched the construction of hotels, motels and other buildings in the two areas.

He also stressed that in the upcoming fiscal year, the bureau will launch the construction of Lucy Museum and to conduct different international researches.

