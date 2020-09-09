South Africa: SA's 2020 Second-Quarter Output Down 51 Percent

South Africa's overall economic activities decreased by 51% between April and June this year, Statistics South Africa announced yesterday.

Although the market expected a decrease, it was in the 40% range, but not that severe, a Reuters poll had found.

The slump in activities is a one-off, and leans on the back of the Covid-19-imposed lockdown restrictions since the end of March 2020.

This was the fourth consecutive decline in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) since the second quarter of 2019 - a technical depression by economic definition.

This was the first time the country received such bad news consecutively, said statistician general Risenga Maluleke.

According to the announcement, the manufacturing industry contracted by 74,9% in the second quarter and all 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates.

The trade, catering and accommodation industry decreased by 67,6%, while the transport, storage and communication industry decreased by 67,9%.

The mining and quarrying industry decreased by 73,1% and the finance, real estate and business services industry decreased by 28,9%.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry was the only positive contributor to growth, with an increase of 15,1% backed by increased production of crops, and horticultural and animal products.

Over the months, as the lockdown was severe, household consumption decreased by 49,8% as though there was spending ability, the sale of semi-durable and durable goods was largely restricted during the lockdown.

According to the announcement, those worst-hit on the expenditure end include transport, which went down by 71,4%, clothing and footwear by 91,5%, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics by 92,4%, and restaurants and hotels barely by 99,9%.

Another notable is recreation and culture, which also fell 86%.

So unusual consumption expenditure by central government also decreased by 0,9%, Stats SA said.

The country exported 72,9% fewer goods and services compared to last year over the same quarter, which Stats SA said was largely influenced by decreased trade in vehicles and other transport equipment, precious metals and stones, base metals, machinery and equipment, and services

Imports of goods and services also decreased by 54,2% over the quarter, driven largely by decreases in imports of vehicles and other transport equipment, machinery and electrical equipment, mineral products, base metals, and services, the agency said.