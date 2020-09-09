Ethiopia: Cabi Incorporates Ethiopia As Member

ADDIS ABABA - Center for Agriculture and Bioscience (CABI) accepted Ethiopia's membership to help it enjoy solving agriculture and environment problems through utilizing scientific approaches.

Confirming membership application of Ethiopia, Dr. Trevor Nichols CEO of CABI said that membership of CABI will not only consolidates the existing relations with Ethiopia but it will also add values to our relationship and shared goals of enhancing capacity to address as well as mitigate the rising challenges posed by crop pests and diseases amid the recurrently changing global climate, a CABI post on its website on 5 September 2020 indicated.

He also stated that Ethiopia's being a membership of the organization will greatly enhance the position of the organization and capability of helping ensure food security and achieve SDGs in Africa and the world.

CABI is a partner in Ethiopia's Agricultural Policy Investment Framework (PIF), which was created into operationalize the country's role in the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) which includes driving Ethiopia's agricultural growth and development forward.

As to the information obtained from the organization, CABI's role in solidifying working in partnership helps Ethiopia tackle crop pests and diseases as well as invasive species which have threaten the country's prosperity, food security and biodiversity wellbeing.

"Other benefits that Ethiopia will obtain from being a membership include the organization will help the country to tackle coffee diseases and improve the quality of coffee," he added.

Sani Redi Ahmed, Agriculture and Natural Resources State Minister, who had been championing for Ethiopia's membership of CABI, said that the Government of Ethiopia is committed to maximize its potential to ensure food security as well as build further capacity to export key cash crops including coffee.

"We look forward to working with CABI further in respect of trade, commodities and value chain development as well as market access while looking to build better Sanitary and Phytosanitary Systems (SPS), Pest Risk Analysis (PRA) and other aspects of quarantine for invasive species management."

Getu Dame, environmental expert under Ministry of Agriculture on his part said that currently the country is looking for a solution to different occurrences happened against agricultural products through encountering the challenges emanate from pest invasion.

He further stressed that as locust has been bringing a great damage on agricultural crops of the country, creating such type of relationship is essential to tackle these and related problems.

September 9, 2020