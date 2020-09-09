Ethiopia: Addis Celebrating Thanksgiving Day

ADDIS ABABA - Addis Ababa City dwellers are celebrating Thanksgiving Day today as part of a series of events meant for upholding nation's longstanding culture of unity and harmony in Puagumen, the 13th month of the year in Ethiopia.

The day is being marked by giving due respect and gratitude for those who have made a difference and played a significant role in different areas.

As to Zemzem Shifa, Volunteer on Gulele Woreda, celebrating Thanksgiving Day has a significant role in creating a peaceful atmosphere among societies as it gives recognition and encourages people to perform well in their respective activities.

Following the awful incident that occurred this year including (Covid-19) , many Ethiopians including those residing abroad have been keen in lending hands and supporting people who are in need, she noted.

"Unlike the previous times, the nation is witnessing various voluntary and charity activities supporting people who were in need of help. Moreover, this year has been unique with regards to the first phase of filling the Grand Renaissance Dam which proves the firm action and commitment of the government, many professionals and its citizens," as to her.

"To see a prosperous Ethiopia we, as a citizen, need to develop a habit of appreciation and gratefulness, she stressed.

Adoniyas Mesay, a volunteer on his part mentioned that Ethiopian should develop the habit of appreciating exemplary activities to sustain the positive efforts that has been witnessing so far.

Expressing gratitude should be taken as a vital mechanism to improve communication and relations among people as it can help to resolve disputes or miscommunication.

On top of this, all the people who have been striving to make the nation a better place in all aspects of life needs to be appreciated, he stressed.

"The more we appreciate this people, the more we create others who would strive to take their footsteps. By forwarding our gratitude for those who deserve it, the nation could benefit in many ways."

'Addis - in a new hope and aspiration' is this year's motto for the celebration of Puagmen. Starting from last Monday, Forgiveness, Unity and Ambassadors days have been celebrated with various activities in the capital.

