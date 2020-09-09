Mozambique: International Arrest Warrants Issued in Cedsif Case

9 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican judicial authorities have issued international arrest warrants against three fugitives, named as Manuel Luis Machava, Benjamim Luis Mucavele and Carlos Manuel Pinto, who are accused of masterminding the theft of 155 million meticais (about 2.2 million dollars) from the Mozambican treasury, reports Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The money was allegedly stolen via the Centre for the Development of Financial Information Systems (CEDSIF), an institution linked to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, must be obliged to return the stolen money.

Five people have been charged, but when the trial began, on 24 August, only two of the accused were in the dock. They are Gama Nhampalele, a CEDSIF computer technician, and Liliana Bule, an official from one of the companies that allegedly received part of the stolen money.

The accused are charged with embezzlement, money laundering, forgery, and the use of electronic means to commit theft and fraud.

The prosecution says that the 155 million meticais were transferred from the public treasury to the accounts of several companies, some of which belong to staff who work for the Mozambican Tax Authority (AT), and have commercial relations with some CEDSIF staff. The thefts began in 2017.

CEDSIF has been shaken by financial scandals, involving the fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Treasury. The crimes were carried out by CEDSIF officials who have the computer passwords needed to enter the CEDSIF system and move money from the Treasury accounts.

CEDSIF was set up to modernise the public finance management information systems, for all state and municipal bodies. CEDSIF effectively became the guardian of all the Mozambican state's electronic money.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.