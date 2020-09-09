Ethiopia: Mayoress Offers Holiday Presents for 400 Seniors, Vulnerable Groups

Adanech Abebie, Deputy Mayoress of Addis Ababa City offered 400 sheep for elderly and vulnerable people residing in the Yeka Sub City.

She also extended her best wishes for dwellers of the Sub City.

Speaking on the occasion, Adanech urged dwellers to welcome the New Year with a new spirit of togetherness, unity, and in a manner promoting love over hate.

In related development, the Deputy Mayoress also visited Akaki Kaliti, Elderly Care Center and delivered New Year presents.

She delivered 5 sheep, 2 oxen, 86 blankets, 50 liters of edible oil, 200 soaps and other similar goods. September 9, 2020