Ethiopia: President Calls for Forgiving Culture to Strengthen Unity, Build Better Nation

9 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

President Shale-Work Zewde has called on the society to develop a forgiving culture to strengthen unity and build a better nation.

She made the remark during a day of forgiveness celebrated in Addis Ababa last Sunday, Pagumen 1, 2012 with different programs.

During the celebration held at Sheraton Addis Hotel, the President said, "Let's build a better country for the next generation through developing our social values."

"Today's event is timely and important," the President said adding "Let's cement our unity by developing our values and forgiving each other."

The event attracted Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa City, Adanech Abebie, religious leaders, government officials and other invited guests.

The religious leaders also called on the society to lay firm foundation for the unity of the nation by choosing love over hate and unison over division.

Adanech for her part said "Let's welcome the New Year with a new sprit through forgiving others and receiving forgiveness."

The Addis Ababa City Administration dedicated Pagumen, the 13th month of Ethiopian calendar, to different activities to strengthen unity of the people.

September 9, 2020

