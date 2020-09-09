Ethiopia: University Lays Cornerstone for St. Lalibela Heritage Institution

9 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf Endris

LALIBELA- Woldia University has laid cornerstone for Heritage and Tourism Research studies building.

During the cornerstone laying ceremony yesterday, Higher Education and Science Minister Prof. Afework Kassu noted the government is working with new spirit to restore ancient civilizations and to add values; thus research based approaches have been adopted.

"This Research Institution will enhance tourism flow by making ways of preserving heritages and through finding new beginnings of prosperity," he said.

For her part, Culture and Tourism Minister Dr. Hirut Kasaw said that though Lalibela still has a lot of untapped touristic attraction sites, preservation and researches on heritages are not developed yet.

As to her, the opening of the Institution would help to create skilled human power on heritage preservation.

"Ancient Ethiopians were skilled to carve such historic churches from a single rock. However, currently we have faced challenges even to renovate those heritages.

"I hope this [the institution] will create apposite environment for researchers besides to students", she added.

September 9, 2020

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.