Ethiopia: University Lays Cornerstone for St. Lalibela Heritage Institution

LALIBELA- Woldia University has laid cornerstone for Heritage and Tourism Research studies building.

During the cornerstone laying ceremony yesterday, Higher Education and Science Minister Prof. Afework Kassu noted the government is working with new spirit to restore ancient civilizations and to add values; thus research based approaches have been adopted.

"This Research Institution will enhance tourism flow by making ways of preserving heritages and through finding new beginnings of prosperity," he said.

For her part, Culture and Tourism Minister Dr. Hirut Kasaw said that though Lalibela still has a lot of untapped touristic attraction sites, preservation and researches on heritages are not developed yet.

As to her, the opening of the Institution would help to create skilled human power on heritage preservation.

"Ancient Ethiopians were skilled to carve such historic churches from a single rock. However, currently we have faced challenges even to renovate those heritages.

"I hope this [the institution] will create apposite environment for researchers besides to students", she added.

September 9, 2020