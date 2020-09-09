Ethiopia: Towards Creating Ecofriendly, Spectacular Milieu

What was initiated by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed two years ago and what we have solidly witnessed these time gets us regretted to us where we were over the last 27 years. Did we amass undeserved profit at the expense of the mass/country or prettily erode our sense of belongingness to our country?

Most definitely, responsible, transparent and diligent administration matters the most whenever a given nation plans to bring about remarkable change in all aspects. Since its population continues increasing, Addis Ababa has been facing the rolled up challenges for two decades plus with regard to transportation, housing shortage, bureaucratic red tape and sanitation.

Ethiopia is now taking the right track to come up with the desired and long-aspired change and prosperity, thanks to its diligent and well responsible game changer--the Premier. Everyone has practically observed locally what other developed nations do have following the mesmerizing initiative applied to change the nation.

Even the country has more than ever before determined to come up with vivid transformation centering economic, political, social and environmental protection affairs.

The country as well as the capital is these days peculiarly eying at the latter though it has run a range of activities hand in hand with all other engagements across the nation. The beautification and environmental protection moves due to be put in place in Gorgora, Koysha, Wonchi and others are good examples in this regard taking best practices from the implementation of mammoth projects in Addis Ababa such as the Entoto project.

The imperative lessons drawn from Addis Ababa or Sheger projects are playing a decisive role in expanding the good deeds at national level via encouraging the government and the public at large and well consolidating the strong sides as well as rectifying the pitfalls witnessed in due course of carrying out the beautification and environmental protection.

The construction of the Addis Ababa Green Project section has been running down the waterways of the capital, cleaning-up and rehabilitating the 56 kilometers green areas from Entoto to Akaki. It adds value to the catchy scene of the capital. Besides, the dancing water fountains decorate the main plaza of Beautifying Addis Ababa.

It was stated from the outset that the project is part of the comprehensive works that the government is undertaking to foster tourism and beautify the capital.

Similarly, the renovation of the National Palace signifies that the nation is capable of successfully executing projects if there is well organized and responsible administration and effective utilization of resources. True, all the projects performed in the capital have demonstrated the capacity of the nation to make a difference.

As stated by the Premier, 10 years from now Ethiopia will be the country whom everyone will be enthusiastic about. The green development for Ethiopia is being fostered performing a multitude of undertakings like planting a lot of trees. For instance, over 5 billion tree seedlings were planted during the just ended year. What the premier has done for the country helps it be Africa's prosperity icon.

All the projects are planned to be people-centered, environment friendly, with enormous political, economic and social benefits.

The proper execution of the planned projects will display the image of a country and showcase the core value of national unity of Ethiopians as well as their harmonious symbiosis.

A number of measures have been taken to well enhance environmental protection efforts in many parts of the country. However, these efforts are not bearing fruits as expected following the low level of awareness among the society to properly handle waste and other related litter.

The projects would be potential means for the country to avert serious threat of losses of diversity which requires major inputs to protect and sustainably utilize it. Developing ecological and cultural based practices that raise land productivity while conserving and restoring the resource base is critical to ensure long term livelihood security of the countries rapidly growing population.

The dramatic population growth in the entire nation and the rural urban migration has flooded Addis Ababa, which has contributed to over-population, deforestation which in turn degraded the environment and undermined development.

Yes, this can be made history through hard work and cooperation.

If truth be told, although the Ethiopian Government has developed many strong policies, it has so far failed to implement measures to stabilize population growth and reduce environmental degradation--the two most cardinal bottlenecks for the development and change of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's population growth compromises its ability to achieve the productivity gains necessary to break the cycle and eradicate extreme poverty and hunger.

Meaningful deed has not well carried out for over the last 27 years though Ethiopia developed an environmental policy that recognizes the impact of population factors on the environment. However, these days, promising activities are being undertaken.

The Beautifying Sheger Project, a three-year initiative of the Prime Minister, aimed at elevating the city to a site of urban tourism by rehabilitating water bodies, is a case in point in this regard.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the Premier once said the project is intended to make Addis Ababa live up to its name, i.e all the undertakings that are in progress should gear towards helping capital's name bespeak its function. Ethiopia's existence and prosperity relies on the hard work and commitment of its people and nothing can deter Ethiopia's journey towards prosperity and sustainable development.

Undeniably, Ethiopia and Ethiopians are committed more than ever before to showcase the significance of urban investments across African continent as they are right now on the rise. For instance, in Addis Ababa, a city that has made enormous strides over the last two plus years, a new urban aesthetic is emerging. It has focused on attracting a range of tourists across the globe, the Ethiopian diaspora and international celebrities.

A unique characteristic of Addis Ababa's urban development is the step towards green, attractive, suitable to live and/or work and perpetuate generation.

Since the country is now at a promising step, citizens of all walks of life are expected to discharge their respective responsibilities to contribute a lot to the overall development of the nation.

September 9, 2020