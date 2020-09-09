Sudan Allows Sporting Events Without Spectators

9 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Health is to allow sporting events to take place in Sudan as long as there are no spectators present. Sporting events have been forbidden since March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports had to make amendments to its coronavirus protocol before the federal Ministry of Health would give permission.

The Ministry of Health emphasised that the coronavirus protocol must be adhered to in order to safeguard the health of the athletes and the public. The situation will be assessed continuously. Actions will be taken if developments make that necessary.

The lifting of the suspension of sporting events "comes at a time when the country is going through difficult circumstances that forced the government to declare a three-months State of Emergency, which places a great responsibility on the shoulders of sports federations and institutions," the Sports Ministry stated. "They should take all circumstances into account and take the necessary precautions to protect athletes and other people when travelling to the various states."

