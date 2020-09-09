Somalia: Somaliland Opens New Representative Office in Taiwan

9 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The breakaway territory of Somaliland has opened a representative office in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony for the Somaliland office was held in a building owned by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs located in a residential building in the capital which was attended by officials from including foreign minister Joseph Wu.

The territory's representative to Taipei, Mohamed Hagi, said "Somaliland is looking forward to collaborations on trade, security, infrastructure, health, and agriculture and I encourage Taiwanese companies to invest in Somaliland."

Mogadishu Mayor lays into 'failures' for spending time on Tiktok, Smoking Tobacco

The danger with massive failure in exams for Somalia

Somalia ranked top seven in world's cheapest internet countries

Somaliland is recognized internationally as part of Somalia, from which it broke away in 1991 as the country broke apart and descended into clan-based civil war while Taiwan which has just 15 formal diplomatic allies is considered by China a part of its territory.

Somaliland has seen little of the violence and extremist attacks that plague the rest of Somalia.

Neither Taiwan nor Somaliland are recognized by the United Nations, they both maintain their own independent governments, currencies and security systems.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.