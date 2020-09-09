Gambia Reimplement Immigration Levy

The Gambia government has announced the implementation of the collection of the Immigration Security System Levy at Banjul International Airport with immediate effect.

Consequently, government said collection booths have been erected at the airport to manually collect the levy from passengers.

"Each departing passenger will pay US$20 whilst each arriving passenger will pay US$20," says Gambia government.

In this regard, government advised airlines/operators to bring this development to the attention of their passengers.

Gov't seeks market vendors' patience

Suspect arrested over death of Sukuta man