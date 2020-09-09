Gambia: Barrow to Address Assembly On State of the Nation

The president of the Republic of The Gambia on Thursday 17 September 2020 will address the National Assembly on State of the Nation, according to a dispatch from the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly.

This is in accordance with section 77 (1) of the 1997 Constitution and Clause 24 (1) of the Standing Order of the National Assembly. The release, however, indicates that entrance to the SoNA will be strictly by invitation.

Meanwhile the Assembly will resume the session of the 2020 Legislative Year between Monday 14th and Thursday 24th September 2020. During this period, lawmakers will consider the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill, 2020 and other important government and National Assembly businesses.

Due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country "the Assembly will restrict the admission of strangers into the public gallery" the release stated.

