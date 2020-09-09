Gambia: Bac Hands Over 3000 Facemasks to 9 Ward Councilors

Brikama Area Council recently distributed over 3000 facemasks to nine ward councilors for onward distribution to market vendors within their respective jurisdictions.

The gesture is part of efforts to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in communities.

At the presentation held at Brikama Area Council, Sheriffo Sonko, chairman of Brikama Area Council reiterated his council's commitment to the fight against COVID-19.

He urged ward councilors to remain steadfast by creating more awareness on the pandemic to stop the spread of the virus.

Chairman Sonko said the fight against COVID-19 calls for concerted efforts by all, further reminding that adherence to WHO guidelines would help a great deal in combating further spread of the virus in the country.

Bijilo Ward councilor Abdoulie Camara commended partners for complementing Council's efforts in fighting the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The public relations officer of Brikama Area Council, Lamin Singateh highlighted that the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is without doubt the 'biggest challenge of our time'.

Singhateh maintained that the scale of its social and economic impact has come as an enormous and deeply troubling challenge, making the pandemic not just a health but economic emergency.

