Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 79 New Positive Cases

The Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 79 new coronavirus cases in the country, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,275.

This is according to the 138th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 17 March 2020.

The report, however, indicated that there was no new COVID-19 related death recorded.

Meanwhile, 100 new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged. At least 38 new people were taken into quarantine, while 45 new discharges were made.

The country currently has 122 people in quarantine, 1,752 active cases, 399 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.0%.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms, the ministry said.

