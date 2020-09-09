Gambia: Ccpc Holds Outreach On Covid-19 Prevention

Kombo Central District Community Child Protection Committee (CCPC) with support from Saama Kairo Federation, a local partner to ChildFund-The Gambia recently embarked on a weeklong outreach caravan on issues surrounding COVID-19 prevention and protection in fourteen communities within the district.

At the start of the outreach in Brikama Saama Kairo Federation, Fabakary Fadera, Finance controller at the federation, underscored the importance of awareness creation especially on the deadly coronavirus transmission and child protection.

According to him, a lot of negative issues such as teenage pregnancy, early marriage, child labour among others are being reported amid the introduction of the state of public emergency.

Fadera thus challenged CCPC to sensitize parents and guidance to protect children.

Karamo Jatta, federation sponsorship and programmes coordinator disclosed that 1000 face masks, sanitizers, sprayers among others have been given to the committee to support them in the fight against the spread of the virus at community level.

The chairman of Kombo Central District Community Child Protection Committee, Ensa E. Sanneh said the community faces alarming threat, which requires concerted effort by all to increase safety and implement health officials' and WHO measures by all means.

He thanked the federation for providing a vehicle, Public Addressing System and PPEs.

BAC hands over 3000 facemasks to 9 ward councilors