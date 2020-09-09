Tanzania: Fsdt - Agri Sector Force to Reckon With in Economic Growth

STAKEHOLDERS in the agricultural sector have been called upon to join efforts to enable it grow further, since it is instrumental in the national economic growth to the upper middle income economy.

The appeal was made here yesterday by a cross section of stakeholders who gathered to debate on opportunities and challenges in developing the sector to higher levels, now that most farmers in the country have access to financial services.

The meeting organized by the Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT) equally called upon them to focus on increasing value of its products as it generally develops in the county.

In this aspect, financial institutions such as banks were challenged on how to finance traders; especially small farmers to enable them add value to their produce or start small industries.

Speaking after the meeting, FSDT's Head of Agriculture and Rural Finance, Mwombeki Baregu, observed that there was a need for various partners to further consider contribution of the agriculture sector in the industrial economy.

He said the discussion based on the opportunities to enable farmers benefit from the existing financial services would make them expand their activities and improve their productions.

Mr Mwombeki added that there should be policies to help farmers promote the sector and empower industries, which rely on local agricultural raw products as their raw materials, adding: "Such strategies are very important as the nation move towards the upper middle-income economy."

He cited increased access to finances by farmers as one of the successes of working together by different stakeholders to empower farmers through financial inclusion.

On her part, FSDT's Operations Director, Irene Mlola noted that the organization played an important role in linking farmers with financial institutions, saying: "It was a point where we saw the need to bring together various stakeholders to debate on how to link farmers, especially small ones in the rural areas with financial institutions and operators."

She further said their aim to see that existing infrastructures support service providers to reach farmers at the grassrootsa move that resulted to over one million coffee and cashew nut farmers opening bank accounts and getting financial transactions through banks.

Commenting, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Marketing and Customer Services Manager, Hipoliti Lello, acknowledged that it was through such partnership that the fund has managed to reach 6, 700 farmers countywide.

He said through the collaboration with FSDT, the fund provided insurance service and paid 76,800/- per year for health services.

"The only challenge was that the traditional health insurance is new and major in the informal sector," he said, adding that most farmers just seek insurance services only when they are sick.