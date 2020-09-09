Tanzania: Tari Sets to Achieve More Through Research

TANZANIA Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) will adopt more advanced, integrated, and global strategies for research to achieve their goals.

Among the strategies is to strengthen research on cooperation, technology transfers and partnerships and international agricultural exchange.

Speaking during this year's Nanenane agricultural exhibition held at Nyakabindi ground in Simiyu Region recently, TARI Director General Dr Godfrey Mkamilo said that in the exhibition, TARI has emerged first winner in institution category due to commitment and efforts in producing and ensuring new technologies reach and benefited farmers in the country.

According to TARI, Tanzania should use various technologies that provide a positive response to the challenges facing communities, in her efforts to achieve industrial economy policy.

"We will continue to disseminate our technologies to improve farmer's lives. This is due to our commitment and efforts done by researchers in ensuring the institution has produced and developed sustainable products that respond to climate change to offset its effects to the sector. We are proud to become first winners among institutions, which attended the exhibition. We promise to increase our efforts to achieve the industrialization agenda," he explained.

"The institution focused on improving soil fertility, plant nutrition crop protection laboratory for diseases and pest management. We also planned to market our research and to improve post-harvest techniques."

Over the years, TARI has developed a number of improved varieties and educated farmers on the right ways of using pesticides in a bid to help farmers stick on modern farming to increase their incomes while overcoming climate change challenges. Agriculture plays a critical role in the economy and livelihood.

Tanzania has over 44 million hectares of arable land with only 33 per cent under cultivation and about 6 5 per cent of Tanzania population depends on agriculture for food, income, health, employment and raw materials for agro-processing industries.

The DG noted that TARI has been established under the Act No. 10 of 2016 as a semiautonomous body of the Government under the Ministry of Agriculture.

He added that its objectives is to conduct Research by developing technologies and innovations, regulating Research activities, promoting and disseminating the developed technologies and innovation and coordinating all Agricultural research activities in the Country.

Dr Mkamillo said that the institution is also responsible to contribute in seed multiplication and dissemination, collaboration, consultancy Plan for technology and Innovations development, and technology and Innovation dissemination Monitoring and Evaluation.

TARI has 17 Centres, 9 Centres and 8 sub-centres, located across the country based on agroecological zones. What are TARI currently doing? According to TARI Director of Research and Innovation, Dr Everina Lukonge the institution is now developing new varieties, to answer challenges of droughts, floods, temperature shocks and new pests and diseases.

"We are also dealing with soil analysis and mapping to develop guides for fertilizers blends, fertilizer imports and rates for specific crops and soils. We are also developing Post harvest technologies to reduce crop loss," Dr Lukonge said.

The institution is currently dealing with research on food safety and nutrition. It is also developing technologies and capacity building on aflatoxin control and processing and value addition in order to increase market, utilization and nutrient uptake.

TARI has been researching on seed production for various crops including cash and food crops. In addition, they are dealing with biotechnology techniques (tissue culture for potato, banana, sweet potato, cassava and seed multiplication cotton, oil palm, beans, maize, fruits, Vegetables, etc.

She said the institution has produced technology to address farmers' challenges, including improved seeds certified by the responsible authority.

"In this year's exhibition, TARI has come up with many technologies, including demonstration plots. We plan to improve the agricultural sector by producing technologies that are in line with the needs of farmers," Ms Lukonge said.

Achievements Within two years TARI has released 26 different varieties including six maize varieties, nine cassava varieties, one finger millet variety, two sunflower varieties, two rice varieties and six sweet potato varieties.

She said that the varieties were in place for dissemination to increase production and productivity reduce importation of edible oil, improve nutrition status, resistance /tolerance to insect and diseases. Two maps per region are available where soil analysis and mapping for Organic carbon and pH was done for 18 regions.

They are using various minerals for mapping such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sulphur, Calcium, and Magnesium. Ms Lukonge explained that TARI has developed 36 postharvest and value addition technologies by using processing of different crops technology.

"We have achieved these by several training sessions conducted to individual and farmer groups and recipes imparted," she noted.

Ms Lukonge said that among contribution of research in the development of agriculture is increasing agricultural production and productivity, leading to improved income of the farming sector.

"Research helps in improved food security and nutrition, foreign exchange generation, environmental sustainability through climate Smart, Agriculture, and Contribute to development of appropriate agricultural Policies," she narrated.

According to DG, TARI Partners including farmers, Local Government Authority (LGA) s, Agricultural Non State Actors Forum (ANSAF), National Network of Farmers' Groups in Tanzania (MVIWATA), Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA), Crop Boards, Research Institutions and universities.

Others include Seed Companies, Fertilizer Companies, Canadian /Global affair, Biodiversity International Transit Centre, North Carolina University, ICRAF, BMGF, CIAT, The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMY T), The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Kilimo Trust, CIP, SIDTF, ICIPE, FAO, EU, Chemical Companies.

Despite the efforts done by Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute there are some challenges facing research in Tanzania including inadequate infrastructure to support states of art research in many TARI Centres for example laboratories (accredited), germplasm storage facilities, among others.

Other challenges including inadequate irrigation facilities to facilitate research throughout the year (Not wait for the season) and inadequate funds for research activities including - to facilitate coordination of different crops and coordination meetings.

TARI in collaboration with its partners is undertaking research, which is aimed at minimizing crop postharvest losses as well as value addition through processing techniques.

TARI has trained many farmers and other stakeholders on crop processing techniques and value addition. For example, nutritionally enhanced beans can be processed into flour that can be used to make various products such as cakes, porridge, biscuits by farmers in their small processing industries.