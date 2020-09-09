Uganda: Covid-19 - Nira Closes Wakiso Branch As Govt Confirms 201 New Cases

9 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has temporarily closed Wakiso District office after one of the police personnel attached to the office tested positive for Covid-19.

NIRA said Wednesday that the office has been closed to avoid any possible further spread of infections.

"The office will be reopened to the public on September 16 once the premises have been disinfected in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines," the Authority said in a press release.

A number of services have since been suspended following the closure of the district office such as issuance of National identity cards, issuance of birth and death certificates, fresh registration for national identity cards, replacement of lost, defaced and damaged national identity cards and correction of errors.

"Clients may however access all other services from any other NIRA office nearest to them except national identity card issuance for those who registered at the Wakiso office," reads the statement further.

Over time a number of work places have registered Covid-19 cases such as, Malaysia Furnishing, Royal Pharma, NRM secretariat, media houses such as NBS, NTV, BBS, New Vision, Ministry of Finance, among others.

The Ministry of Health Wednesday confirmed 201 new Covid-19 infections as Uganda's confirmed cases rose to 4,101 with 1,876 recoveries and 46 deaths since March 2020 when the pandemic outbreak was confirmed in the country.

Globally, at least 27,771,984 Covid-19 cases have been registered with 19,853,985 recoveries and 902,550 deaths.

