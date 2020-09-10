Rwanda Records Another Covid-19 Death, 21 New Cases

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday, September 9, announced the death of a 71-year-old woman who succumbed to Covid-19 in Kigali.

So far, the country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 21 people.

The deceased is the second to be registered this week, following another 70 year-old woman who also succumbed to the pandemic on Tuesday.

On the same day, 21 new positive cases and 18 recoveries were reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 17 were detected in Kigali's high risk groups while three cases and one Covid-19 case were confirmed in Kirehe and Rusizi districts respectively.

The latest results were obtained from 3,805 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country carried out 451,408 tests.

So far, since outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda has recorded a total of 4,460 Covid-19 confirmed cases of whom 2,325 have already recovered.