Rwanda: Weatherman Predicts Reduced Rains in Season A

9 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

Rwanda will witness a reduction in rainfall from September to December (Agriculture season A) compared to previous seasons, according to the Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

The agency said that the climate outlook for this new season indicates higher chances of near normal to below normal rainfall conditions across most parts of the country.

It linked the predicted drop in rainfall to the falling temperatures in the Pacific and Indian oceans.

The districts of Musanze, Gakenke, Rulindo Gicumbi and Burera in the Northern Province are expected to witness the highest rainfall in the country. Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe and Rusizi districts and parts of Muhanga and Ngororero will receive the same amount of rainfall.

Although a reduction in the amount of rainfall could affect agriculture production, it could reduce weather induced disasters like floods and landslides, which ravaged the country in previous rainy seasons.

Data from the Ministry of Emergency Management indicates that between January and April this year heavy rains claimed the lives of 140 people and injured 225 others.

Over 3,082 houses were damaged, leaving thousands of families displaced as more than 3,000 livestock died.

"We expect to see less floods and landslides because the amount of rain in forecast is less than the long-term mean," said Anthony Twahirwa, the division manager for weather and climate services at Meteo Rwanda.

The districts of Kigali and most parts of the Eastern and Southern provinces will witness the least amount of rainfall, according to the agency's forecast.

Jean Claude Izamuhaye, the Head of Department of Crop Research and Technology Transfer at Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB), said that farming preparations are at an advanced stage.

In relation to the weather forecast, he expressed optimism towards this season's harvest.

"We urge farmers to speed up land preparation activities...select the best seeds and opt for (crop) insurance," Izamuhaye added.

In the past, extreme weather has cost Rwanda up to 10 percent of its budget. Floods and drought alone occasion a yearly loss of at least $43 million.

"Our message to the public today is to closely follow up the weather forecasts," said Aimable Gahigi, Director General of Meteo Rwanda. "We must change our lifestyles. We need to adopt a new routine of relying on weather updates for everything we do."

Other measures

The emergency ministry has advised the public to tighten the roofs so that houses can withstand strong winds and set up rainwater containers among others.

All district entities were requested to develop a disaster preparedness plan.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.