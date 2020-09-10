Nigeria: U.S. Airline to Return to Nigeria After 4 Years

Pixabay
aeroplane wing
9 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Four years after halting its operations in Nigeria, US carrier, United Airlines, has announced its plan to return to the country.

The carrier, which was operating between Houston and Lagos, stopped its operation in Nigeria over what was said to be a dwindling passenger turnout.

The carrier, however, planned to expand its global route network with a new nonstop service between Nigeria and the United States from late Spring 2021 (June 2021), it said.

It however said the new route is subject to government's approval and tickets will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

"We are excited to announce our return to Nigeria.

"This new nonstop service will strengthen our international route network and provide our customers from Nigeria with direct access to the United States and the possibility to connect via our Washington Dulles hub to destinations across the Americas," said United's Managing Director International Sales, Marcel Fuchs.

"Connecting Lagos to the U.S. will open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers and help our customers in Nigeria reconnect with friends and family around the world."

United will become the only airline to serve Lagos nonstop from Washington, D.C., with three weekly flights to each destination beginning in late spring 2021.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.