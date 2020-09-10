Nigeria: U.S. Airline to Return to Nigeria After 4 Years

Lagos — Four years after halting its operations in Nigeria, US carrier, United Airlines, has announced its plan to return to the country.

The carrier, which was operating between Houston and Lagos, stopped its operation in Nigeria over what was said to be a dwindling passenger turnout.

The carrier, however, planned to expand its global route network with a new nonstop service between Nigeria and the United States from late Spring 2021 (June 2021), it said.

It however said the new route is subject to government's approval and tickets will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

"We are excited to announce our return to Nigeria.

"This new nonstop service will strengthen our international route network and provide our customers from Nigeria with direct access to the United States and the possibility to connect via our Washington Dulles hub to destinations across the Americas," said United's Managing Director International Sales, Marcel Fuchs.

"Connecting Lagos to the U.S. will open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers and help our customers in Nigeria reconnect with friends and family around the world."

United will become the only airline to serve Lagos nonstop from Washington, D.C., with three weekly flights to each destination beginning in late spring 2021.