Kenya/Uganda: City Stars Sign Ugandan Defender

Kenyan Premier League side Nairobi City Stars have acquired the services of Ugandan international Yusuf Mukisa from Proline FC.

Lubowa joins Simba Wa Nairobi on a two-year deal and is expected to fill in the position left by right back Kevin Okumu, who has since crossed over to moneybags Wazito.

"We are certain his arrival will solidify our backline. I welcome him to Simba wa Nairobi," said City Stars team coordinator Samson Otieno.

Mukisa, is a former Uganda U-20 captain, who also featured for SC Villa and Proline Academy back home.

He won the Ugandan league title with Vipers in the 2015/16 season.

He featured for Proline at the Cecafa Club Championship and Caf Confederation Cup in 2019.

"I'm excited to join both the City Stars and Jonathan Jackson Foundation family. We have been in contact for the past six months and I came over in January and trained with the team in Nairobi. I was impressed by the playing unit, coach, structures, and feel-good atmosphere around the team," he is quoted as saying in the club's portal.

"City Stars has a great history and is known for grooming Ugandan talents such as Danny Sserunkuma, Bruno Sserunkuma and Jimmy Bageya, among others, and I am happy to be part of this group. With the performances from last season, I'm certain the team will have a good season in both the Kenyan Premier League and domestic cup," added the 27-year-old.

Mukisa becomes the third player to join the main team after striker Erick Ombija from Gor Mahia and defensive midfielder Sven Yidah from Kariobangi Sharks.

The trio join four developmental players Rowland Makati from Vapor Sports, Timothy Ouma from Laiser Hill Academy, Ronney Kola Oyaro from Kenya School of Government (KSG) and keeper Elvis Ochieng Ochoro from Hakati Sportiff all signed recently.