Uganda/South Africa: Onyango, Pitso Relive Mamelodi Sundowns 'Toughest' Title Run-in

9 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Andrew Mwanguhya

Three hundred and seventy-nine days is the duration heartbroken Kaizer Chiefs, the club that endeared David Obua to South Africans, spent at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

And only one day - yes, one day is all Denis Onyango and Mamelodi Sundowns needed to be on top of the standings and be there forever.

Well, until some other team intervenes at the start of the 2020/21 season.

"Kaizer Chiefs were winning and we were struggling, but we were confident," said Onyango, who became the joint most decorated foreign player in the PSL, after Sundowns sealed an unprecedented 10th league title on Saturday.

His teammate, Liberian Anthony Laffor, is the other foreigner to have bagged his seventh league medal after Sundowns beat Black Leopards 3-0 to pip Chiefs, who drew the last tie 1-1 with Baroka, to the title.

Never stopped believing

"But we kept on believing," added Onyango, "We knew Kaizer Chiefs had the advantage, but we also knew what we could do, and when that chance came, we went top for the first time and that was it."

Onyango's coach, the celebrated Pitso Mosimane, broke down the situation more succinctly.

"We never had a chance to sniff the top of the league," he said.

"We had been second for the whole year and here we were, top for the first time... for 23 minutes, 30 minutes maybe."

Onyango and Mosimane, who share a strong bond, were speaking to the country's Monday flagship TV show, the NTV Press Box.

"It was difficult because we came 13 points from behind to win it three times in a row. It was also our 50th anniversary, and also our 10th title, our La Decimal."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.