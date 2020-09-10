Uganda/South Africa: Onyango, Pitso Relive Mamelodi Sundowns 'Toughest' Title Run-in

Three hundred and seventy-nine days is the duration heartbroken Kaizer Chiefs, the club that endeared David Obua to South Africans, spent at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

And only one day - yes, one day is all Denis Onyango and Mamelodi Sundowns needed to be on top of the standings and be there forever.

Well, until some other team intervenes at the start of the 2020/21 season.

"Kaizer Chiefs were winning and we were struggling, but we were confident," said Onyango, who became the joint most decorated foreign player in the PSL, after Sundowns sealed an unprecedented 10th league title on Saturday.

His teammate, Liberian Anthony Laffor, is the other foreigner to have bagged his seventh league medal after Sundowns beat Black Leopards 3-0 to pip Chiefs, who drew the last tie 1-1 with Baroka, to the title.

Never stopped believing

"But we kept on believing," added Onyango, "We knew Kaizer Chiefs had the advantage, but we also knew what we could do, and when that chance came, we went top for the first time and that was it."

Onyango's coach, the celebrated Pitso Mosimane, broke down the situation more succinctly.

"We never had a chance to sniff the top of the league," he said.

"We had been second for the whole year and here we were, top for the first time... for 23 minutes, 30 minutes maybe."

Onyango and Mosimane, who share a strong bond, were speaking to the country's Monday flagship TV show, the NTV Press Box.

"It was difficult because we came 13 points from behind to win it three times in a row. It was also our 50th anniversary, and also our 10th title, our La Decimal."