Kenya: NMG to Broadcast London Marathon

Nation Media Group (NMG) will relay the 40th edition of London Marathon due October 4 live on all their platforms including NTV Kenya and Uganda.

NMG Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said that they will be proud to deliver the London Marathon on television in Kenya and Uganda, besides the Nation.Africa digital platform.

"We welcome all Kenyans to watch our champion Eliud Kipchoge lead the rest of team Kenya against the likes of Kenenisa Bekele. We wish Kenyan athletes best of luck," said Gitagama during the launch at Nation Centre on Wednesday.

NTV Head of Broadcast Monica Ndungú disclosed that securing the broadcast rights for the race was intentional and driven by Kenyans' love and support for their sportsmen and women at the global arena.

"It's exciting for a year that many things haven't gone right due to Covid-19 pandemic.

It's fantastic for NTV to ensure that every Kenyan can watch the London Marathon and support the Kenyans athletes right to the finishing line," said Ndung'u during the launch.

Ndungú said that NMG is honoured to be part of a group that not only values Kenyan athletes, but also audiences.

"That is why we shall ensure that our audience will be able to catch something wherever they will be. This is the value our media house place at celebrating the country's sportsmen and women," said Ndungú, as she railed Kenyans to join in in supporting Kenyans through the #LetsgoKenya hashtag.

Besides the live coverage on television platforms, Ndung'u said the event will be live on radio and on all digital platforms.

"You don't have to be stuck at home. You will be able to watch wherever you will be and be able to push Kenyan athletes towards the finish line," said Ndung'u, who was amazed with some of the elite women entries from Kenya.

Ndungú said the world could not have asked for more with the women's Marathon World Record holder, Brigid Kosgei, World Marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich and former London Marathon champion, Vivian Cheruiyot in the mix.

"I am putting my money on all Kenyans. Whoever wins let it be a Kenyan. That will be my joy," said Ndungú, who was quick to note that Ugandan athletes were fast gaining inroads into Kenya's strong hold.

NMG Sports Editor, Elias Makori said it was a great honour for the media house to secure the television rights.

"There are many other stations who would have loved to show the race, but NTV was accorded the honour owing to its efficiency and quality.

"This year has been difficult with many major marathon races like Boston, Chicago, Berlin and New York City being cancelled and getting to relay live, perhaps the only major race this year is a great honour," said Makori.

NMG Head of Marketing and External Affairs, Clifford Machoka, promised Kenyans a great experience during the live coverage on television and digital platforms, as well as great analysis and articles in the newspaper.