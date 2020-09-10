Nigeria Records 176 New Covid-19 Infections, Three More Deaths

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Covid-19 cases in Nigeria.
10 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria reported 176 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total infections in the country since late February to 55, 632.

It is now about three weeks since Nigeria recorded new cases above 300, with record 779 daily infections seen on June 28.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 1070.

The update came as the ongoing strike by Nigerian doctors, the first responders to the deadly contagion, entered its third day.

The doctors resolved to call off the strike on Thursday following an understanding reached with the federal government.

According to the NCDC update, new infections were found in the following 17 states: FCT (40), Lagos (34), Plateau (26), Enugu (14), Delta (12), Ogun (12), Ondo (9), Oyo (8), Ekiti (6), Ebonyi (4), Adamawa (2), Nasarawa (2), Kwara(2), Rivers (2), Edo (1), Osun (1), Bauchi (1).

Abuja, Nigeria's capital with the second largest toll of over 5, 000 and 69 deaths also came tops in Wednesday's figure with 40 cases.

While it came second with 34 new cases, Lagos remains Nigeria's COVID-19 hotspot with over 18, 000 infections and deaths.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 55, 000 infections so far, 43, 610 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.