Tanzania: Premier Stresses Industrialisation for Job Creation

Kilimanjaro — The CCM government will strongly pursue its ambitious goal of industrialising the country, to further boost Tanzania's economic growth and promote employment particularly among the youths.

Addressing a campaign rally in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region on Monday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa stressed that the industrial sector is key in curbing the unemployment as it touches a wide range of cadres.

The Premier, who is also CCM's Central Committee (CC) member, requested the public to vote for incumbent President John Magufuli and the party's candidate for Rombo Constituency Prof Adolf Mkenda as well as all candidates vying on CCM ticket for councillor posts.

Equally, the PM urged youths not to rely on employment but rather embark on other activities, which help them to earn legitimate incomes.

According to Mr Majaliwa, the government has been encouraging investors to set up industries with the intention of propelling the country's economic growth and propel individual's economic prosperity.

Among sectors that will be given priority, according to the Prime Minister, included agriculture and transportation.

"This is why I am encouraging you to vote for President Magufuli, who will continue to oversee the crucial role of lifting the economy through industrialisation. "When the time comes, I ask you to give all your votes to President Magufuli for we know what he has done for this country," said Mr Majaliwa.

He pointed out that due to outstanding leadership of Dr Magufuli; the country has received accolades from within and outside the country.

Mr Majaliwa noted that President Magufuli has continuously worked hard to bring development to all Tanzanians regardless of their political, tribal, or religious affiliations.

He said the only way for people to show their appreciation is to vote for him to continue leading the country.

Hinting on electricity accessibility in Rombo District, the PM noted that out of 519 villages in the district 498 have access to electricity.

"The contractor in charge is continuing with the job to ensure the remaining 21 villages are connected. President Magufuli wants to see everyone's house have electricity, that is the reason why he has allocated enough funds for all villages including those in Rombo to be reached at affordable prices," he said.

As such, the PM said no person will be entitled to cover costs for application forms or poles to be connected with the crucial form of energy.

Speaking in Siha constituency on Tuesday, Mr Majaliwa said the government has been promoting industrialisation for the sake of creating more employment opportunities for the youth.

"The government cannot employ everyone but create a favorable environment for business and more investments that automatically need labour force," he said.

He also spoke of the plans of connecting all districts in the country with tarmac roads to easy movement of people, goods and services.

According to him, the most beneficiaries of these projects are the people from rural areas who have suffered for a long time when it comes to transporting their goods to the market which are situated in urban areas.

He assured them that if CCM candidates would be elected, the government would improve their social services, noting the good work that had been done for the past five years should be completed, and this will be possible if Dr Magufuli would be re-elected.

"The government would also continue to improve the agriculture sector by putting in place proper plans for harmonising farming and livestock keepers," he said adding that for the past five years, the government did a lot in solving conflicts between farmers and livestock keepers.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to continue promoting the interest of petty traders and small scale entrepreneurs for them to improve their incomes.

For his part, CCM's Siha constituency MP candidate Dr Godwin Mollel said if reelected, he would continue to push for more improvements in health services and other social services.

"We need to increase access to water and electricity to our people. We shall also pay attention to improving the education sector," he said.